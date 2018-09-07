UPU President-General, Moses Taiga Condemns Police Invasion Of Clark’s Residence

Share This





















Related

In the same vein, Olorogun Taiga commended the Nigerian Police authorities for taking prompt action to dismiss and discipline the policemen, who carried out the unauthorized raid. “A democracy must not run like a police state, he added.In the press statement, the UPU PG advised all Nigerians, especially law enforcement agents, not to engage in any act that can aggravate the already fragile peace in the country. Olorogun Taiga also advised Niger Delta militants, who threatened to return to the creeks, to refrain from doing anything that can worsen the security situation in the country. “We in the Niger Delta are not happy about the raid, but disrupting economy activities is not the solution. Elections are here and anybody who is not happy about any elected officer or party should speak with his voter’s card,” Olorogun Taiga said.