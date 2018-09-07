Seven Petrol Stations Sealed In Warri, Asaba

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Department of Weights and Measures, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has sealed Seven petrol stations in Warri and Asaba in Delta, by for under-dispensing petroleum products.

Mr Ibrahim Isah, the Head of the Surveillance Team in the ministry, disclosed this to the Newsmen in Asaba on Friday, after inspecting petroleum product outlets in the state.

Isah said that the stations were also sealed because they either operated without verification certificates or with expired ones, in violation of the Weights and Measures Act of 2004.

He gave the names of the stations sealed as Anioma, Chyz and Irowil petrol stations all in Asaba, and Falcon Bay, Pedico, God’s Time and Lausa filling stations in Warri.

Isah, who is also an Assistant Director, said that the department generated N6.3 million as revenue in Delta between January and August from fines and certification, among others.

He said that the department was concerned with ensuring that customers got the correct measures of any product they paid for and value for their money in any sector of the economy.

“We are involved anywhere trade is going on, be it in the petroleum sector, breweries or manufacturing industries,” he said.

Isah called on Delta residents, who felt being short-changed by petroleum product dealers, to always contact the department at Room 422, Federal Secretariat, Okpanam Road, Asaba for prompt action.

He hinted that the department was in the process of introducing indigenous and uniform weights and measures of products across the federation.

The assistant director said the pilot scheme on measures of grains had commenced in six northern states, pointing out that the scheme would soon be launched.