N-Delta Group Condemns New Plot To Blackmail Ibe-Kachikwu

Share This





















Related

The NIDOCA, in a statement issued by Comrade Emmanuel Akpovoka, Secretary General and Mr. Clement Komboye, Director of Publicity, in Benin yesterday, said “we are aware of a sinister move by some persons attempting to blackmail the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ), Ibrahim Magu to commence prosecution against Dr Ibe Kachikwu, in a case of alleged corruption.“We shall no longer tolerate sponsored elements being used to destroy the reputations of prominent Niger Deltans. Since the inception of the present Government of President Buhari, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has made quantifiable sacrifices and contributions to the success of the APC-led government, but mischief makers would always look for any opportunity to undermine Kachikwu’s efforts, this is very bad”.” it has come to our attention that a faceless group had threatened to sue the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ), Ibrahim Magu should he fail to initiate prosecution against Dr Ibe Kachikwu over an alleged suspicious banking transactions, involving companies that participated in petroleum subsidy fraud in 2016″.The group, further called on the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ), Ibrahim Magu to disregard the threat issued by persons whose only motive is to cause disaffection among appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari