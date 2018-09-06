Farmers Loose Millions Of Naira As Flood Ravages Urhobo Community

Share This





















The flood according to our source wiped away poultries, fish ponds as well as farmlands valued at millions of naira as they were all destroyed as a result of the heavy downpour which overwhelmed almost the entire Agbarho kingdom.Some residents relocated with a few of their belongings to higher ground.Some of the residents, majority of whom, are farmers including poultry owners lamented as the flood ravaged their farms.Fishes escaped freely from ponds while hundreds of chickens died in the rain.A poultry owner, Mr. James Igho said over 500 chickens died as a result of the rain. In his words, “I saw the chickens floating but already dead.”A 43-year-old fish farmer, Victory Johnson claimed that two of her fish ponds were submerged by the flood, stressing that “the fishes swam through the flood.”The affected residents as well as farmers have urged the Delta State Government to help them with relief materials to cushion effects of the flooding on them.