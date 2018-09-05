Delta CJ Calls For Collaboration Of Three Arms Of Govt For Smooth Implementation Of Criminal Justice

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro on Tuesday advocated for collaborative efforts by the Judiciary, executive and legislative for the smooth implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law in Delta State.

Umukoro who performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nigerian Bar Association, Oleh branch centre at the High Court Premises, Oleh, in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State noted that absence of necessary framework impedes the smooth implementation of law.

According to him, the Law was made by leaders without studying facts and figures on ground before enacting it.

“Some challenges hampering its implementation include lack of official vehicles for magistrates to visit police stations, detention centres, correction centres every day and congestion of prisons.

“Warri prison which was originally built to accommodate 360 inmates, now accommodates 1500.

“What is the possibility of prison officers to reproduce inmates in 28 courts everyday with just two vehicles?,” he asked.

He therefore charged shareholders to do the needful to move the criminal justice forward.

Commending the executive of Oleh branch of NBA under the visionary Chairmanship of Sunny Adolor for the giant strides in embarking in such laudable project, the Chief Judge admonished magistrates in the state not to abuse the approved increase of civil and criminal jurisdictions to subvert the cause of justice for pecuniary interest or any other reason, cautioning them that anyone found wanting would be disciplined accordingly.

The branch Chairman, Sunny Adolor, thanked the CJ, for donating the parcel of land for the building of the centre as well as other spirited donors who made material and financial donations for the immediate take off of the project, that formed into the official foundation laying ceremony. He assured them that no stone would be left unturned to completing the project within the two years tenure of his administration.

“The 500 capacity storey Bar Centre put at a conservation cost estimate of N80 million would house a mini shopping mall, library, restaurant and among other facilities.

“The foundation stone laying ceremony performed by the Chief Judge was the outcome of consultation with members of the Bar. The Branch is determined to build a befitting Centre that would stand the test of time.

“The executive under my leadership is committed to effective, purposeful, transparent and responsible leadership that is determined to move the branch forward,” Adolor added.

The event was graced by the President General of Isoko Development Union, High Chief Iduh Amadhe and other dignitaries.