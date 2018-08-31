Suspected Herdsmen Kill Asaba FMC Doctor, Abduct Two Of His Friends

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected herdsmen operating within Obomkpa community, Aniocha North local government area of Delta State have allegedly killed a medical doctor at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba and abducted two of his friends who were said to be travelling with him on Thursday evening.

It was gathered that the victims were traveling along the Obomkpa community road in the doctor’s vehicle when they ran into the suspected herdsmen armed with AK 47 rifles, and in their attempt to escape, the herdsmen swooped on them, and shot the doctor who was said to have died on the spot while others escaped with bullet wounds.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Delta State, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident, said, “The attackers were kidnappers who ambushed one Dr Ernest Obah who was traveling with his friends along Obomkpa community road on Thursday evening, and they were attacked by the hoodlums who double as kidnappers. They shot the doctor who tried to struggle with them, and abducted two others who were with him in his car. He was rushed to Ogwashi Uku town General Hospital immediately by passers-by. Unfortunately he died, but we have rescued the two others in his car, and also recovered his car” .

It was gathered that the two victims, whose names were not released as at the time of filling this report, sustained serious injuries while the doctor, an Ndokwa indigene, was shot at close range in his stomach and head by the kidnappers who left him in pool of blood before he died on his way to the hospital.

While assuring that the kidnappers would be rounded up, Aniamaka said steps had been taken to unmask and arrest the suspects and called on the public to always assist the police with useful information that will help to arrest all criminals in the state.

Sources said Obomkpa community road has been a den of hoodlums, especially kidnappers, in the recent times. No fewer than six prominent persons were said to have been kidnapped and subsequently released after payment of ransom.