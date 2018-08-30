Delta APC Factional Chairman Claims Ignorant Of Uduaghan’s Senatorial Ambition

Share This





















On the issueof automatic ticket for the former governor who recently officially declared his defection from PDP to APC Erue pointed out that it is only the national body of the party that can grant automatic ticket to any aspirant contesting for elective positions within its fold.In a chat with journalists, Erue noted that the party must have a reason for granting any aspirant an automatic ticket.Reacting to speculations that free senatorial ticket will be granted to the former governor as against the wishes of other aspirants who have been working for the party, he said, “only the national body of the APC can grant automatic ticket to anybody. There must be a reason for it. It is not in my power to say the party will give automatic ticket to anyone.”While welcoming Uduaghan into the APC, he stated that the former governor has the right to pursue his political aspiration within the party.