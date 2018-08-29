Ijaw Leaders Welcome Uduaghan To APC, Insist No Automatic Ticket For Ex-Gov

Share This





















An APC leader, Chief Chris Porbeni, who spoke yesterday in Warri, Delta State, noted that Uduaghan joining the APC is a welcome development as APC is determined to unseat the PDP from Govt House come 2019.” we are very ready to receive and welcome our former Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to APC. But we want to correct the wrong impression that the Governor has been given an automatic ticket of APC for Delta South Senatorial district, this is not true. Uduaghan is qualified but will go through the party primaries like every other senatorial aspirants”.The leaders further reiterated their confidence in the State leadership of the party led by Prophet Jones Erue and National Working Committee led Adams Oshiomohle to deepen internal democracy in Delta State APC by allowing free and fair primaries where the people would elect their choice candidates.