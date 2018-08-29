Zeb Ejiro, Others Celebrate Cornel’s Media Consult Awards

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a monumental event on August 19 at the prestigious hall of the Kingcelia Hotel, Jibowu, Lagos, where Cornel’s Media Consult, treated guests to a colourful outing during her third awards.

Attendees at the auspicious event cut across every facet of professions – from media, to entertainment, to security, and other corporate services.

The moderately spaced hall was filled to capacity by dignitaries who came from far and near to be celebrated as well as support the cause of the organization.

The event began with an opening prayer by Apostle Jonathan Imogu, senior pastor of Victory Inheritance Ministry Lekki Lagos, and followed by a beautiful rendition of the national anthem by Ebele the Flutist.

Fast rising comic act, Mc Shakara and Mc Talk Well, were the compere for the occasion. During his brief opening remark, the pioneer founder of the group, Amb. Cornel Udofia (UN Peace Ambassador), said the award was put together to recognize the important role certain individuals were making in the area of politics, entertainment, music, fashion, and arts, and the benefits such contributions have on the larger society.

Mr. Udofia also said: ”As it is well known at CMC Gladiators, we encourage talents towards the full attainment of their potentials as well as nudging successful persons towards legendary feats…”

Cornel who has bagged numerous awards through his Public Relation (PR) related events over the years, has one of the largest social media platforms, which offers professional networking as well as a talent hunting ground for young and aspiring act in different endeavours.

His platforms which come under different titles such as CMC Africa, CMC Gladiators, CMC Entertainment, are home to individuals across all spheres of life, from the low to the mighty.

This year award tagged CMC Africa Awards 2018: Celebration of Icons, was put together with the intention to celebrate individuals whose contributions to society have made distinctive impacts.

Some of those awarded include: Chief Zeb Ejiro, and Opa Williams who bagged the Lifetime Achievement Awards of Excellence as Icons in the entertainment industry.

CP Ahmed Iliyasu, Commissioner of Police Ogun State Command got the Most Innovative CP in Security and Community Policing.

The Sun Newspaper got the Best Media Outfit Award of the year 2018.

Ndidi Obi got Award of Excellence for her remarkable contributions to the Growth of Nollywood.

Christian Paul go Merit Award as a Legendary Icon in the Entertainment Industry.

Friday Kujah got the Award of Excellence as a Legendary Icon in Sports Development in Nigeria.

Ozzy B got the Merit Award as the Youngest Entertainer of the year 2018; Uche Ogbodo, Merit Award as The Most Outstanding Nollywood Actress in the year 2018 and African China, Excellence Award as a Legendary Icon in the Entertainment Industry.

Not left out, too, is the young lady who picked and returned $6000 cash from one of the toilets as a cleaner with Lakewood Development Company, a janitorial outfit with the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Charity Bassey was at the event in company of her mother where she received the Merit Award as Miss Integrity 2018.

In all, the awardees were about thirty one in number.

Delivering his keynote address at the event, the Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Newspapers, Mr. Eric Osagie, who was ably represented by Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Editor of the paper, harped on the Importance of the Media to Democracy and Electioneering.

While admitting that the media has an important role to play in ensuring true democracy in the country, he emphasized the fact that the general public equally has an important role to play in the process.

In his words: ”It is the electorate that determine who governs them. When the people are not particularly interested in coming out for elections, then they have no reason to complain about the government of the day.”

Mr. Ukeh while encouraging all to participate in the forthcoming elections, noted that the event of the day was not about politics, but about celebrating the Icons in our land.

The occasion saw musical performances as well as comic reliefs. One impressive musical outing was done by the beautiful wife of veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji. Mrs. Ngozi Orji stole the moment with a track from her gospel album which was done in Igbo language.

Also, kid star making wave, Ozzy Bosco, thrilled the guests along side young African Michael Jackson.

While picking his award, movie veteran Zeb Ejiro who has offered countless scholarships to upcoming actors and screen writers through his academy, promised to let the door open again to young Nigerians interested in joining the industry, especially to those on the CMC platforms.

Sports icon, Friday Kujah, towed the same path when he promised to pick young talents interested in carving a niche in the world of soccer.

The event which also dragged into the late evening saw the official launching of the CMC Charity Project, and the CMC Africa Foundation Fundraising.