Two Children Die, Million Naira Property Destroy In Warri Inferno

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two children have been feared killed with property worth millions of Naira destroyed in an early morning fire incident which occurred on Digbori Street, near Hausa Quarters in Igbudu Market, Warri, Delta State.

The victims who lost their lives were a year and six-month-old baby, Wealth Enorke and a four-year-old boy, Kesiena Lucky.

The deceased were children of two sisters, Elohor Lucky and Ufuoma.

The fire reportedly started around 2am on Monday.

It was learnt that a kerosene dealer who is the grandmother of the deceased children had put on her candlelight around the kerosene, leading to the fire outbreak.

An eyewitness who spoke with our correspondent said, the grandmother may have bought an adulterated kerosene product which caught up with the flames of the candlelight.

The eyewitness said,”The fire enveloped the whole building, resulting in the death of the two children who among four others were sleeping.

“The grandmother was able to rescue four of the children before she raised the alarm. But before then, the fire had spread to other parts of the compound.”

It was also learnt that the Ufuoma, mother of one of the deceased children was not at home when the ugly incident occurred.

As at the time of filing this report, the police have evacuated the remains of the deceased children, leaving the wreckage for sympathizers to have a glimpse.