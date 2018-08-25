Ogboru, O’tega, Ojougboh, Others Jubilate As Udughan Dumps PDP For APC

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressive Party (APC) leaders in Delta State are in celebration mood as former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan dumped Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.

The APC leaders who are awaiting for his formal declaration welcomed the development describing it as a good omen for the party in the state and a step to kick out PDP bad governance.

Successive governorship candidate in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, popularly known as the “Peoples’ General” stated, “I am sure you have heard before that in politics there is no permanent enemy, but permanent interest. This is why we have to accept it as one of the realities and we must live with it. If he is actually coming, then the more the merrier and he would be a major asset for the APC in Delta state.”

APC governorship candidate in the 2015 general election and leader of the party in the state, Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor who described Udughan’s action as a welcome development said, “Being a former governor of the state, he has a large followership, knows how to win elections and his joining us is a big plus meaning we now have the capacity to achieve our quit notice to PDP in Delta.”

A leading APC governorship aspirant from Delta North senatorial district, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh said, “It is a welcome development; I have been in the forefront of the move for Dr. Uduaghan to come over to the APC. I visited him severally to join the APC and told him unequivocally that he has no future in PDP.”

“His coming to APC is just a tip of the iceberg, many PDP stalwarts have told me that as soon as I secure the governorship ticket of APC by God’s grace, they will dump the PDP for our party because they believe in me. I have discussed with a wide range of them and they are waiting anxiously.

“PDP is finished in Delta state. They should just wait until we conclude our primaries.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will not know what hit him when I get APC governorship ticket, nobody can save him, and I can tell you that he is gone.”

Another APC chieftain, Olorogun Solomon Edojah, asserted: “It is a step in the right direction because the PDP is already going into extinction and Uduaghan is one of those that gave the party a lifeline in the state.”

“I also commend him for ignoring all the forces that held him behind all this while from making this move because I believe with his political experience and sagacity for a turnaround in the APC, as he was the oxygen in which PDP in Delta has been surviving.”