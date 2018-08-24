Reggae Legend, Ras Kimono’s Fans Stand Still As Body Arrives Asaba

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Asaba, the Delta State capital, stood still as thousands of fans, friends and relations thronged the city to welcome the remains of late reggae legend, Ras Kimono, on Friday.

Ras Kimono, who died on June 10, 2018, will be interred on Saturday at his Onicha-Olona country home in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The week-long burial activities for the 60-year-old musician has since commenced in Lagos, where he spent most of his active years.

Thousands of reggae lovers who arrived the state capital participated in a series of street processions, even before the remains of the famous music artiste arrived.

Members of the Rastas fraternity and the Copyright Society of Nigeria participated in the Friday processions which peaked at Cenotaph, where the deceased was briefly laid in state amid tributes from everyone present.

The Chief Executive Officer of COSON, Tony Okoroji, in his tribute, described the late reggae artiste as a true Nigerian who preached peace to Nigeria and the African continent.

Also speaking, the National grand patron for Rastas, Nigeria and African representatives, Ras Edu Dickson, noted that Kimono was a gift to the world and urged all to immortalise him.

Kimono’s daughter, Oge, said her father was selfless, compassionate, loving, and patient, describing him as her ‘best friend.’

Kimono’s final journey to his ancestral home will climax on Saturday when he will be buried in his home town of Onicha-Olona near Asaba.