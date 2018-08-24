Ominimini Honours Buhari, O’tega As Adjogbe Endorses Him For Delta House Of Assembly (PHOTOS)

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant in Ughelli North Constituency 1, Chief (Dr) Chris Ominimini Obiuwevbi has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the present development of federal projects in Delta State as a result of the appointment of notable Urhobo son, Dr (Engr) Samuel Adjobe as Executive Director of Projects in the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).



Ominimni who made the commendation during a consultative visit to Adjogbe in his country home at Evwreni, Ughelli North LGA of Delta state said through Buhari’s appointment of Adogbe they have the power to campaign in Delta state today because of the numerous projects and programmes NDDC has executed all over the state.

“Virtually there is no community in Ughelli North LGA that has not benefited from the Buhari’s led federal government through NDDC projects. This is why I deemed it fit, with all my political fans in APC to formerly present myself to you as one of the aspirants contesting for the Delta state House of Assembly in Ughelli North Constituency 1,” Ominimini said.



Speaking further, Ominimini who hailed Chief Emerhor O’tega for his leadership quality in steering the ship of APC in the state further disclosed that he has come to inaugurate his campaign team known as Ominimini Vanguard, Evwreni Ward chapter and as such need the prayer and support of Adjogbe.

Hear him, “Sir, as a respected leader in our party, I need your prayers to enable me clinch the ticket at the primaries and to also win during the general elections. With your prayers, I know that I am already in the house as an honourable member.”

Responding to the demands and requests of Chief( Dr.) Ominimini, the Oyivwi of Evwreni Kingdom, Chief (Engr.) Adjogbe said, “Without missing words, as a leader in the party and also a key player in Buhari’s led federal government, I endorse Chief Dr. Ominimini for the House of Assembly race. Ominimini among all the aspirants from this constituency has the experience, credibility, integrity, trust and everything you can think of to give us true and fair representation in the house.



“ However, it is now left for him to popularize himself the more to other leaders in the party and I strongly believe that, Ominimini must get the ticket in the primary. I am already seeing him as a candidate of the party and not an aspirant again. Let’s all join to vote PDP out of Delta state. “

Meanwhile, Ominimini Vanguard, Evwreni Ward chapter, the campaign arm of Chief Dr. Ominimini was later inaugurated in the event by Chief Engr. Samuel Adjogbe, EDP, NDDC board. During the inauguration, Chief Adjogbe admonished all the executive members of the body to be steadfast and faithful in discharging their duties, saying, “there is light at the end of the tunnel.”



Both the ward and all the units excos of the political group were inaugurated by the Adjogbe. The Ominimini Vanguard group comprised Ominimini Elders, Ominimini Women, Ominimini Vibrant Babes and Ominimini Youths.

Another vibrant political forum in Evwreni Ward that also stood behind the political dream of Chief Ominimini during the event was Action Movement Political Forum (AMPF). The chairman of this forum, Comrade Fidelis Arhiakpore Apare in his remarks said, “Ominimini is a man to work with. He is a trusted and a tested politician that can give us true representation. He is a sellable political character. We are solidly behind his candidature.”

Amongst those present during this consultative visit were Chief Adolor Okotie-Eboh, Chief S. Kohwo, Elder Donatus Uba, Prince Ochuko Kumane, Chief Greg Atori, Comrade Sunday Egboya, APC chairman, Evwreni Ward, Mr. Robinson Eke, members of the Ominimini Vanguard from Ogor Ward, Agbarha Ward, Orogun Ward 1/2 and others too numerous to mention.