Tragedy: 4 Feared Dead, Newborn Missing As Speed Boat Capsizes In Delta

An eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said the speed boat capsized because its driver was not a professional.According to the eyewitness, “The boat driver was not good. Because of that, he could not control the boat on the heavy waves. Before we know what was happening, the boat capsized and four persons died before rescue came their way.”The mother of the missing baby refused to speak with our correspondent as she wept profusely at the Ogbe-Ijoh Waterside in Warri.