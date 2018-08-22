2019: Delta Ijaw APC Unites, Endorses Buhari’s Re-election

Share This





















This unity was reaffirmed and consolidated on Saturday, 18th August, 2018, at the Ugborikoko residence of the Delta Ijaw APC leader, Hon. George Timinimi, at an enlarged meeting attended by virtually all the Ijaw leaders and members of APC, from Warri South West, Patani, Bomadi, Burutu, Warri North, Warri South local governments areas.After the meeting a communiqué was issued and signed by Hon. George Timinimi, APC Ijaw Leader, Sir, Theodore Ezonfade, Denbo Dembofa Oweikpodor, Engr. Ebikabowei Victor, Alphonsus Feh, Chief Micheal Johnny, Comrade Collins Eselemo, APC Ijaw LGA chairmen and 53 othersIt read ” That the Ijaws of APC in Delta State pledge their total and unalloyed support for thesecond term bid of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCON, GCFR in the forthcoming 2019 Presidential Election Election due to his administration’s monumental achievements in infrastructural development, economic stability, people oriented programs for the vast majority of the less privileged and the giant strides achieved in his anti-corruption crusade”.“The Ijaws of the APC in Delta State have affirmed that henceforth, Hon. George U. Timinimi is the leader of the Ijaws of the All Progressive Congress (APC) inDelta State. This is premised on our collective desire to be focused as a people with coordinated leadership to deliver the dividends of democracy to our area”.“That the Ijaws of APC in Delta State hereby affirm that His Excellency, Chief TimipreSilva, Senator Barr. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Agriculture and RuralDevelopment and Dr Dakuku Peterside, Director General of NIMASA are the leaders ofthe APC in the entire Ijaw Land.We therefore pledge our support and loyalty to the trio as we partner with them to liberate the entire Ijaw Nation from the shackles of the opposition”.