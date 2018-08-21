Police Arrest Seven Over Murder Of Delta NUPENG Task Force Chairman

Share This





















Akpojevughe was reportedly killed around 8am last Thursday in Evvriyen village on the Benin-Effurun-Warri Expressway in the Okpe Local Government Area of the state by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.It was learnt that the gunmen, numbering eight, repeatedly shot at Akpojevughe and ensured that he gave up the ghost before fleeing.A member of the state chapter of NUPENG, who confirmed the killing to our correspondent, hinted that Akpojevughe’s death was not unconnected with a leadership tussle rocking the body in the state.The source stated that the late task force chairman was travelling when he was waylaid by the gunmen, who were said to have trailed him to the scene of the incident.He was alleged to have been shot in the head, chest and stomach.It was gathered that the slain NUPENG leader had been having a running battle with some power brokers within the union.The source said, “The running battle was responsible for the cancellation of the election of the body. Akpojevughe was seeking re-election. Some members of the union are behind the gruesome murder.”The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the assassination on Monday.He added that seven suspects, who allegedly partook in the criminal act, had been arrested by his men and had confessed to the crime.“We are investigating the incident; but seven suspects are already in our custody. They have all confessed to their involvement in the killing.“I am assuring the general public that justice will be served in this case,” Mustafa said.