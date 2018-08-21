Call Oshiomole, Omo-Agege To Order, Saraki’s Aide Urges Edo, Delta Leaders

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Earl Osaro Onaiwu, Special Liaison on State Matters to the Senate President Bukola Saraki, has condemned attacks on the former Kwara governor by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and Senator Ovie Omo- Agege.

He appealed to Edo and Delta religious and traditional leaders to urgently call their sons to order.

Onaiwu, a former Director-General of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, spoke in a chat with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

He expressed sadness at the recent siege at the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Onaiwu lamented the “intimidation and harassment of the members of the opposition parties; threats and attempts of unconstitutional impeachment moves against the leadership of the National Assembly and the role certain people are playing to bring down the country’s nascent democracy.

“If these anomalies are allowed to go unchecked, our collective efforts in building and stabilizing our democratic structures will be eroded”.

Onaiwu advised Oshiomhole to concentrate on issues that fall within the tenets of his office.

On the statement by Omo-Agege that Saraki will be humiliated out of office once the National Assembly reconvenes, Onaiwu described it as unfortunate.

“It is disheartening that my brothers, Senator Omo-Agege (from Delta) and Comrade Adams Oshimhole (Edo State), could be at the forefront of employing unconstitutional means to effect a change of leadership in a democratic system, forgetting that the old Mid West, where we all come from, was a product of the process of a referendum.

“Sadder still is the fact that their character and utterances are a direct opposite of the true Mid Westerner.

“My candid advice to the duo is to inject some decorum and restraint into their modus operandi, even as I plead with our traditional fathers and religious leaders in Edo and Delta to offer them the necessary tutorials on ethics and governance”.