Jealous Woman Stabs Husband To Death In Agbarha-Otor

The woman identified as Ese Erigarhe was said to have used a kitchen knife to stab the man identified as Mr Erigarhe when he returned home.The suspect is being detained at the Ughelli Police Area Command for suspected homicide.She was alleged to have confronted her husband with the allegation of extramarital affair, which led to an argument between the two.A source at the Ughelli Central Hospital, who confirmed the arrest of the woman to our correspondent on Sunday, said the 30-year-old man was stabbed during a domestic fight with his wife.The source, who pleaded not to be named, disclosed that Ese had owned up to the crime, saying that her action was in self-defenceA police source at the Ughelli Area Command also confirmed the incident, saying, “The woman stabbed the man in the throat when they were fighting. She claimed to have done it while trying to defend herself during the fight.“She accused the husband of having extramarital affairs and returning home late. At the time she rushed the man to the Ughelli Central Hospital for medical attention the husband had lost too much blood and he could not be resuscitated. The woman is still being interrogated.”When contacted, the state Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said he had not been briefed on the incident, promising to investigate and get back to our correspondent.He had yet to call back at the time of filing this report.