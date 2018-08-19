Okowa Mourns Kofi Annan, Condoles UN, People of Ghana

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Saturday sympathised with the family of Kofi Annan, the United Nations, government and people of the Republic of Ghana on the demise of former United Nations Secretary-General, Mr Kofi Annan.

The governor’s condolence was issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba.

Okowa described the death of the winner of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work, as “a great loss to the international community where he led efforts to finding peaceful solution to conflicts globally”.

The governor said, “We have lost a global statesman who was deeply committed to global peace and conflict resolution.

“The highly revered diplomat will be long remembered for his towering role and dedication to improving lives through peaceful coexistence among people of diverse race.

“Mr Annan was bold and fearless as Secretary-General and told truth to power which led to his declaration of American invasion of Iraq in 2003 as “illegal” under international law.

“As UN Special Envoy to Syria, he proposed a six-point plan that would have led to the early resolution of the crisis in Syria which was, however, not implemented by the Syrian government which led to his resignation as Special Envoy”.

The governor noted that Late Annan touched lives with his Kofi Annan Foundation that was committed to overcome threats to peace, development and human rights around the world.

Okowa extolled Annan’s extraordinary and committed leadership at the United Nations where he emerged as the first black African to take up the role of the world’s top diplomat.

“Where Annan served from 1997 to 2006 and his exceptional stewardship that led to the successful war against the HIV/AIDS pandemic including the establishment of the social investment fund “The Global Fund” to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria as well as the launching of the Millennium Development Goals,” he said.

The governor expressed hope that the international community and all those who mourn late Annan would continue to honour his legacy of selfless service and commitment to human dignity and global peace.

Okowa prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family, well-wishers and the people of the Republic of Ghana in this period of loss and global mourning.