Delta: 10-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Drainage After Rainfall In Agbor

LAGOS AUGUST 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck on Wednesday evening in Alifikede community, Agbor axis of Delta State when a 10-year-old boy identified as Kenneth Igbenoba, was allegedly swept into a drainage and was later found dead after a heavy rainfall.

An eyewitness, Mercy Okoh, who spoke to newsmen, said: “The victim was playing inside the flood occasioned by the rainfall, and after the rain, we did not see him again. We started searching until his body was found inside the drainage system, he was already dead after he drank too much water”.

It was gathered that the heavy downpour on the fateful day destroyed several houses within the community, aside causing the death of the 10-year-old.

Speaking to journalists, the father of the victim, Mr. Peter Igbenoba said: “the incident was very unfortunately. We were inside the parlour, and we did not know our son was inside the rain playing, only for us to be looking for him and found his corpse inside drainage system”.

The council chairman in the area, Mr. Victor Ebonka, who sympathized with the victim’s parents, stressed the need for parents to always monitor their children, especially at the rainy reason.

He said, “the rainy season will bring about erosion, every parents must ensure their children are not inside the rain, get hold of them to avoid disaster”.