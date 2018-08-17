Ozoro Police Arrest Six Transformer Vandals, Recover Stolen Items

Share This





















Mr. Douye Kpokpo, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the division, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to DAILY POST, said: “my men of the detective unit on a routine patrol in the early hours arrested six suspected transformer vandals, they have been terrorizing Ozoro metropolis. Every day, there has been hue and cry of transformers vandalized. Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, we are still investigating to get others not yet arrested”.It was gathered that the police detectives got a tip-off that some vandals were operating in the Okeligho Street along NDDC road in Ozoro, Urato.While saying the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation, the Ozoro police division boss disclosed that the suspects were caught while about carrying the stolen items to their hideout after they had detached the electricity wires.Meanwhile, Kpokpo assured the people of Ozoro community of adequate protection of life and and property, adding that it will not be business as usual for all forms of criminal activities in the area.