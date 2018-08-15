Ijaw Monarch Hails Okowa Developmental Stride In Kabowei Kingdom

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ijaw Monarch, Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, HRM Shedrack Erebelu III hascommended Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his support to the Kabowei Kingdom in terms of development projects and regular visit to the kingdom.

HRM Shedrack Erebelu III who led his Council of Chiefs to pay Okowa a courtesy visit in Asaba on Wednesday said, “Today’s visit, is a thank you visit, we are here to appreciate your gesture. Within your three years plus in government, you have constructed a lot of roads across the state.

“We are happy for the award of contract for the construction of Patani to Abari. We are glad that a lot of sons and daughters of Kabowei Kingdom are serving in your government.

“We feel carried along in your government and we appreciate you. We are peace loving people and we will remain peaceful and supportive of your administration.”

Speaking earlier, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has advocated for peaceful kingdoms which he said will translate to peaceful local government areas and snowball into a peaceful nation.

“If we succeed in keeping every kingdom and every local government peaceful, we will witness a lot of development,” the governor said.

He commended Erebelu III for sustaining peace in his kingdom and urged him to improve on the standard of living of his people.

He added, “I want to congratulate you ahead of your one year on the throne of your forefathers, I am very impressed with the way you comport yourself and carry on with the administration of your kingdom and I want to also, commend your council of chiefs for their support.”

“We are happy with your cooperation and I assure you that Patani local government and the Kabowei Kingdom will not be forgotten in our development programs; create a thinking group, like a pressure group for them to reach out to government and corporate organizations to get them to do things for you; that kind of group can help you to get things done,” he reiterated.