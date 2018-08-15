‘Twenty One Delta LGAs Owe Workers Months Of Unpaid Salaries’

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr Joyce Overah, says that 21 out of the 25 local governments in the state are still owing their workers months of unpaid salaries. Overah disclosed this in Asaba on Wednesday while presenting the stewardship of his ministry in the last one year during a news conference.

He said that only four local government areas were not owing staff salaries. He said that the rest were owing between one month and seven months’ of unpaid salaries.

The commissioner, however, did not mention those owing or those that were up to date in the payment of their workers’ salaries.

The commissioner promised that the state government would settle the outstanding salaries of the local government workers from the next tranche of the Paris Club to be paid by the Federal Government.

He disclosed that the state governor had also approved a committee of qualified accountants from the state Auditor-General’s office to determine the excess bank charges imposed on the council areas.

Overah said that the committee’s forensic audit would cover between 2007 and 2017. He said that the committee was expected to submit a report which the state government would use to recover all wrongful bank charges imposed on the council areas with accrued interests.