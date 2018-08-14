Okowa, Four Other Governors Emerge Winners Of 2018 Good Governance Poll

Share This





















The winners who shall be decorated and presented with the instruments of honour at the International Forum on African Leadership, on the 25th September, 2018 at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, were unveiled by the Publisher, Dr. Ken Giami in Abuja, Nigeria, after the editorial board concluded the collation of both offline and online votes across all the channels and platforms. The event with the theme: Peace, Security and Sustainable Development in Africa – Our Home-grown Solutions, has as the keynote speaker, His Excellency, John Magugufuli, President of the Republic of Tanzania.The winners are:1. BEST GOVERNOR – GRASSROOTS & PEOPLE DEVELOPMENTMr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State2. BEST GOVERNOR – INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENTMr. Nyesome Wike, Rivers State3. BEST GOVERNOR EDUCATION DEVELOPMENT,Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, Kaduna State,4. BEST GOVERNOR, PEACE & SECURITYAlh. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Gombe State5. ALM OVERALL BEST GOVERNOR,Alh. Ikinwumi Ambode, Lagos State6. BEST GOVERNMENT INSTITUTIONSNigerian Communications Commission, NCCThe Poll which is in its third year is coming on the heels of the successful hosting of two previous editions of the Poll, which has become a veritable tool for measuring performance among Nigeria’s state and regional leaders.Winners shall be presented with instruments of honor and award in front of over 300 political, business and diplomatic leaders in New York, at the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly Meeting. They will be decorated during the Annual International Summit on African Leadership, billed to hold on the 25th September 2018.