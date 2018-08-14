Voters Registration: Delta Govt Declares Thursday And Friday Public Holiday

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has declared Thursday 16th and Friday 17th August, 2018, public holidays to ensure public servants in the state participate fully in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government Hon Festus Agas.

According to the statement, the declaration is informed by the fact that the ongoing voters registration exercise will terminate on Friday, 17th August, 2018.

It is expected that public officers who have not registered before now will take advantage of the work-free days to do so and ensure that they are not disenfranchised.

Similarly, officers that are yet to collect their permanent voters card should take advantage of the holidays to do so and conclude this important aspect of our political process.