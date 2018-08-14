Evwreni Kingdom Agog As Mama Osiobe Joins Her Ancestors At 102

Share This





















Related

By Young ErhiurhoroThe funeral ceremonies which began with service of songs and night of tributes on August 9 at Mama’s residence saw children, families, friends, members of the Anglican Church and the entire Unenurhie community in attendance.The vicar of St. Mark’s Anglican, Unenurhie, Rev. Peter Atumremu who conducted the service of songs extolled the virtues of late Mrs. Osiobe as a generous and kind mother to the church and also to the community. He therefore advised all her children to emulate those adorable virtues, especially by holding strongly to the service of God and humanity. In his tribute to the life and times of the late Mrs. Osiobe, her younger half brother and also the head of the Erhomebe family, Chief Moses Avwenayeri Erheromebe have this to say of his late sister:“We are born of the same father but different mothers. But until my sister died, she never took me as a half brother as many Urhobo people do these days. She was a mother to me and that was why even my children called her until she died “Mama-Orode” which means grand mother. The same way her children call me Papa. There was no dispersion between two of us. Her love as the mother of the Erheromebe family was able to tie us together in love and unity even till this very moment. We all in the family, will try as much as possible to emulate the fine legacies left behind by our mother. My sister was kind, generous and humble even until death. I really missed her. May her gentle soul rest in peace!” For Chief Andrew Fekoreha, the head of the delegation of the maternal family of late Mama Osiobe from Odoni in Bayelsa state, “The Mama we are celebrating her rites of passage today was of the same mother with my own mother. She wasn’t one-sided in her life. She equally contributed immensely to the growth and unity of our family in Odoni. She was generous to the core and also an enigma of beauty. In fact, we lost a rare breed of woman. May her soul rest with God!Still on tributes, the last child of the late Mrs. Osiobe, Hon. Ivwighren Osiobe, erstwhile president general of Unenurhie community who spoke on behalf of the other children said, “….my mother was my encourager and mentor. She cared for me and every of her children. I love my sweet mother. Mama, continue to sleep on in the bossom of the Lord.” Hon. Osiobe said.In the meantime, a funeral service was held on August 10 in honour of the late Mrs. Dorcas Achediuwevwi Osiobe at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Unenurhie with many priests officiating. Amongst them were Ven. Dr. R. O. Arhawho, JP, the Archdeacon of Uwheru Archdeaconry, Rev. Cannon A. Akperhe, Rev. P. E. J. Atumremu (vicar), Rev. M. O. Aruoren, Rev. C. M. O. Esegba, Rev. E. F. O. Ejenavi and Rev. A. Egbonodje. During the one hour service, the guest preacher, Rev. Cannon Akperhe admonished the children of the diseased to always stand firm in the work of the church as their late mother did while she was alive. He told the congregation that, God will not used the good works of the late Mama to pay her children. But rather, every person will be accountable for his or her deeds while on earth. The man of God later prayed for the children and the family.However, immediately after the body was committed to mother earth in her residence according to the Anglican Church doctrines, a sumptuous reception was put together for invited guests, family members and well wishers by Mama’s children at Unenurhie Primary School, Unenurhie. Urhobo traditional and Christian musical artistes were on ground entertaining the invitees with melodious songs. This was spiced up by orators and comedians, including Orator Terry Jabin aka Orovweyirhi (the man with nine wives). The reception ended with the presentation of cash gifts to the children of the diseased by the many invitees that graced the occasion. Late Mrs. Dorcas Achediuwevwi Osiobe was paternally of the Erheromebe family of Unenurhie town and maternally of the Egoyibo family of Odoni Kingdom in Bayelsa state. She once served as a women leader of the Unenurhie community. Late Mrs. Osiobe lived to see her fourth generation of children (great-great grand children) called in Urhobo language, (Esakpegodi). It was really a rare gift and grace of God upon her since life expectancy in Africa is below hundred years.