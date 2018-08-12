Delta APC Anguish Deepens As 1000 Agbarha-Otor Members Join PDP

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)- The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State has deepened as over 1000 of its members in Agbarha-Otor Ward in Ughelli North Local Government Area Friday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The decampees specifically joined the PDP from over four factions of the APC.

They said the PDP umbrella can cover them, stressing that APC’s broom has been sweeping away their blessings in Agbarha-Otor Ward.

The various factions of the APC, who were led by Messrs Moses Amrenorenore, Adayusu Onokurhefe, Moses Ogegere, Edowor Akponovbe and James Efenedo amongst others, described APC as a “deceitful party”.

The decampees, who spoke at a grand reception organized by the PDP in Agbarha-Otor Ward, lamented that they have been suffering politically within the APC Agbarha-Otor Ward.

The decampees also said, “All the promises of APC in Agbarha-Otor Ward, we’ve not seen anyone from National to Local Government level. We’ve not seen any of APC development project in Agbarha-Otor Ward. We cannot continue to stay in the dark.

“Today is a day of change in PDP in Agbarha-Otor politics. That’s why we said no: All the APC members in Agbarha-Otor and our leadership, everybody said enough is enough. That’s why we dropped the broom to join the umbrella. Let the umbrella cover us.”

The PDP Local Government Area Chairman, Comrade Lawrence Agbatutu received and welcomed the decampees into the PDP fold, stressing that the party’s umbrella is big enough to cover everybody.

He enjoined the decampees to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, as well as be ready to work for the victory of the party and ensure that the Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa emerges winner in next year’s election in the state.