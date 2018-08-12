Onuesoke To Oshiomole; 36 APC Control States Cannot Remove Saraki

Share This





















Onuesoke who made the statement while addressing newsmen at Abuja in reaction to Oshiomole’s demands on Saraki to resign or be impeached democratically, described the APC Chairman as someone who is day dreaming, stressing that it would be highly impossible without corruptible imputation for APC to get 73 Senators in a House of 109 Senators to impeach Saraki.“Oshiomole should do the head count. APC does not have the vote to remove Saraki. Even trying lawlessness to remove him won’t work. But if he insists that senators should vote, APC will lose against Saraki for as many times as possible,” Onuesoke argued.The PDP Chieftain pointed out that the leadership of the senate can and must only be decided by elected senators, stressing that Oshiomole as APC Chairman is totally out of place to lecture Nigerian on who to lead the Senators.“I don’t know where Oshiomole was when Tambuwal defected from the PDP to APC with PDP’s speakership. APC accepted him with so much happiness. The other day, Akpabio defected to APC and Oshiomo was dancing. Why is he so pained and angry now that Saraki has decided to leave APC?” he queried.Wondering why Oshiomole is disturbed over Saraki’s defection, Onuesoke reminded the APC Chairman that the Office of the Senate President is not the birthright of any political party, be it majority or minority hence the constitution is very clear on how the Presiding Officers of the National Assembly can emerge. He added that any political office that is elective is no longer a “RIGHT” as the pendulum can swing to any side through the ballot.He faulted Oshiomohle’s argument that for the first time in Nigeria democratic history a senate president was elected from the majority party and the deputy was elected from a minority party. Hear him, “Oshiomole has shown that he does not even know Nigeria history. When Joseph Wayas was elected senate president in 1979, his deputy came from the NPP. So why are they killing themselves over Ike Ekweremadu of PDP who is the Deputy Senate President? When you want to build instead of divide, you can make some concessions to accommodate others. I don’t see anything wrong in having a member of the opposition party as the deputy senate president if the interest of the nation is uppermost in the heart of APC.”Onuesoke argued that Oshiomole does not fit in his position as APC national Chairman saying, “A chairman of a political party at national level is supposed to behave like a father, a guardian and a passionate leader. What he is doing now is the role of party spokesperson or information minister. He should be advise to change his ways so as not to bring badluck to APC.”