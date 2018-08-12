Saraki Must Step Down-Omo-Agege

Share This





















Omo-Agege who made the request during an interview with the Punch Newspaper said the moment Saraki defected from the APC to the minority party, he no longer has the moral, political and legal rights to remain as the Senate President.“Our position is very clear. We have requested of him to step down. We have requested him to do the honourable thing, to do the needful by stepping down. It is a request we are going to continue to make and any opportunity we have, we are going to insist that he must step down,” he stated.Responding toquestion if the constitution stipulates that a member of the ruling or majority party should lead Senate, Omo-Agege replied, “When we get to that bridge we will deal with it. Saraki knows that he cannot continue to preside over that Senate. Nobody is usurping his right as a sitting senator but that right to continue to preside as the Senate President is what we are questioning. People need to understand that the Senate President seat is not a birthright of Saraki. Anybody from the majority party can aspire to become the Senate President.“I do not see why anytime the call is made that Saraki should step down, people now equate that call with an attack on democracy, as if Saraki is now synonymous with democracy. Indeed, he is not and he must step down. He cannot continue to preside over that Senate to the detriment of the party and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”