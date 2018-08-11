Okowa, Ibori Urge PDP Members To Shun Personal Interest Over Party Supremacy

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and former Governor James Ibori have stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one large family strengthened by brotherly love where an individual’s ambition cannot subsume collective interest.

Speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of Senator Patrick Osakwe and grand reception in honour of Chief James Ibori today (11/08/18) at Ugiliamai, Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State, the political leaders, emphasised that members of PDP believe in the supremacy of the party where collective interest supersedes personal interest.

According to Governor Okowa, “when we continue to partner together, we add value to this family, the PDP family, the family means well for our state.

Governor Okowa who described Senator Osakwe as a ranking Senator who has contributed to the development of the country, stated, “I thank Senator Osakwe for accepting me as his son and stepping down for me during the Senatorial race; I thank him (Senator Osakwe) and our former Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue for their humility, for being role models for us.”

Chief Ibori on his part, said, “we must understand that Delta is a very complex state, we must learn to subsume our personal interest for the good of the state.,those who are vying for political offices should go and look for delegates and get their support, because Chief Ibori and the Governor cannot help you, get your people to support you to enable you win,”

He thanked Senator Osakwe for his contributions to the PDP from its inception.

Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan described Senator Osakwe as a man who has been active in Nigeria’s economic scene before his sojourn into politics where he has effectively, represented his people.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Benjamin Elue congratulated Senator Osakwe for clocking 70 years, adding, Senator Osakwe “is a dashing friendly man who loves competition.”