Rapists On Rampage: Rape DELSU, College Of Education Students At Gun Point

LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOODAY)-Four armed hoodlums who double as rapists and have been terrorizing Michael Obianuju’s crescent around Asaba International Airport in Delta state, on Friday night allegedly raped a 16-year-old sales girl identified as Chioma Iso after gaining access to her room.

It was gathered that the armed rapists allegedly had a swell time with their victim after a power failure. They allegedly moved into the victim’s room to execute their mission.

Eyewitness, Judith Chimeze revealed that immediately there was power outage a Toyota Corolla car stopped in front of the house with four men emerging from the vehicle armed with Ak47s riffles, while one the shot into the air sporadically.

She said “All of a sudden, I heard them ordering the neighbours to go into their rooms and face the ground, they immediately told the girl to start undressing without delay.

The victim, a daughter of a prominent politician in Edo state, moved into Asaba early this year to resume at the Federal College of Education (technical) Asaba after working as a sales girl in Benin.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident said, “The hoodlums did not take anything from her, they raped her serially. After they had completed the evil act, one of them left his phone which the police is using to ensure they are brought to book. The victim has been rushed to the FMC Asaba where he is currently on admission.”

Penultimate Monday, these group of Rapists allegedly raped a 300 level student of the Delta state-owned University, (DELSU) Awai campus during nightfall on her way home around Camp 74 and dispossessed her of her GSM handset worth N45,000

The student who spoke under condition of anonymity said, ” The hoodlums manhandled me when they dragged me into the bush at gunpoint. I have visited the hospital twice to get myself back, I cried to no avail. ”

But DSP Andrew Aniamaka, however, assured Deltans of the police commitment to ensure the hoodlums are brought to book.