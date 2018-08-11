Okowa Explores More Social Media Channels To Interface With The Public

Share This





















In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the creation of the Social Media handles was in addition to the existing State Government website.According to the statement, the website and social media handles will keep members of the public updated on the SMART Agenda, accomplishments and events of the Okowa led administration even as members of the public are encouraged to interface with the Governor on the different social media platforms.“The state website offers a user-friendly functionality and rich content. The website as well as the official social media accounts offer quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep Deltans, Nigerians, the media and indeed the general public abreast of activities of the Okowa led government in Delta State”.“Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and follow the Social Media handles.” the statement addedThe new website and social media accounts are listed below:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GovIfeanyiOkowaTwitter: @GovIfeanyiOkowaInstagram: @GovIfeanyiOkowaDelta State Government Social Media Pages

Website: www.deltastate.gov.ng

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeltaStateGovernment

Twitter: @DSGovernment

Instagram: @DSGovernment

Dame Edith Okowa Social Media Pages

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EdithOkowa

Instagram: @EdithOkowa