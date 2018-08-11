Okowa Explores More Social Media Channels To Interface With The Public
LAGOS AUGUST 11TH URHOBOODAY)-Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has announced the creation of Social Media handles for effective information dissemination and interaction with Deltans and Nigerians.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the creation of the Social Media handles was in addition to the existing State Government website.According to the statement, the website and social media handles will keep members of the public updated on the SMART Agenda, accomplishments and events of the Okowa led administration even as members of the public are encouraged to interface with the Governor on the different social media platforms.“The state website offers a user-friendly functionality and rich content. The website as well as the official social media accounts offer quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep Deltans, Nigerians, the media and indeed the general public abreast of activities of the Okowa led government in Delta State”.
“Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and follow the Social Media handles.” the statement added
The new website and social media accounts are listed below:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GovIfeanyiOkowa
Twitter: @GovIfeanyiOkowa
Instagram: @GovIfeanyiOkowa
Delta State Government Social Media Pages
Website: www.deltastate.gov.ng
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeltaStateGovernment
Twitter: @DSGovernment
Instagram: @DSGovernment
Dame Edith Okowa Social Media Pages
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EdithOkowa
Instagram: @EdithOkowa