When UNIBAN Honours Late Urhobo Academician, Prof Young Nabofa

Share This





















Related

It was truly a celebration of life at the Chapel of the Resurrection where a commendation service was held in honour of late Professor Nabofa in the morning, while a night of tributes on the life and times of late Papa as a lecturer in the school was held in the evening of the same day at the Faculty of Arts.The two historic events which took place simultaneously on Monday 6th, 2018 gathered together great scholars (professors and senior lecturers of different disciplines in the faculty), students (undergraduates and postgraduates in the faculty), families (his widow, children and relations), friends and other numerous members of the university community.In his sermon during the commendation service, the guest preacher, Rt. Rev. Dr. O. O. Obijole, admonished the children of late Professor Nabofa and those present in the service to emulate the quintessential legacies left behind by the learned academic. The message which the man of God took from Psalms 90 vs 2 and 3 hinged on life and time of man on earth. The cleric advised all those present in the church service to always make use of their time since according to him, “…man’s days are numbered” and that people should use their limited time to please God and humanity as late Professor Nabofa did while he was alive. Rt. Rev. Obijole ended his short sermon with prayers of unity, love and abundant blessings on the widow, children and other members of Papa’s family. He also prayed for the lecturers and students of the faculty to do more than what late Professor Nabofa did while in the school.However, the commendation service ended with tributes poured on the late academic sage by different persons. First among them, was Ven. Dr. Julius Adekoya of the Department of Religious Studies, University of Ibadan, a colleague of late Papa. He told of his time with late Professor Nabofa in the department as reminiscent. He prayed for the soul to rest with the Lord. Continuing in the tributes, Dr. Obasola Kehinde of the Department of Religious Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Papa’s old student said, late Professor Nabofa was a builder of great brains and encourager of fine breed. Then, to Papa’s eldest son, Dr. Ochuko Eric Nabofa, a senior lecturer of Human Kinetics in the department of Physical and Health Education, Delta State University, Abraka, “…I know without being told that my father didn’t die. He only transited from this earth plane to another cosmic plane. The man will continue to live in our hearts. With what I have seen in my father and with what I heard from you so far, I know my father lived a life worthy of celebration and emulation…” Dr. Nabofa said of his late father.Thereafter, a night of tributes, another academic honour was held for late Professor Nabofa in the Faculty of Arts. Immediately after the opening prayers, short but witty addresses were presented by the dean of the faculty, Professor A. O. Dasylva and Professor J. K. Ayantayo, head of department of Religious Studies on the life and times of late Professor Nabofa while in the school. Like as it was in the commendation service, different tributes from different people on Papa were presented with applause and cheers from the audience despite the occasion was supposed to be a mourning one. Vote of thanks was presented by Engr. Ufuoma Nabofa, another Papa’s son on behalf of the family to round up the event. Guests were later treated to a light refreshment by the faculty.Late Professor Michael Young Nabofa hailed from Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state. He retired meritoriously from the services of the University of Ibadan as a renowned professor of Religious Studies and later joined the services of the Niger Delta University, William Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa state as a contractual academic staff where he peacefully passed on at the ripe age of 92 years on April 8th, 2018.Late Professor Nabofa’s children during the commendation service at UI, Ibadan.