Keyamo Raises Alarm Over Southern Christians’ Renew Effort To Brand Buhari As Muslim Jihadist

Keyamo, who claimed in series of tweets on Friday that some ‘Southern/Christian warriors’ are going about branding Buhari as a Jihadist, said only the gullible would believe another scam targeted at denting the president’s image ahead of the 2019 elections.Keyemo said, “It flies in the face of logic for anyone to suggest that a President who took decisive actions against two ‘extremists’ Muslim groups (Boko Haram and the Shiites – as some see them) is a Northern/Muslim jihadist. The politicians who told you so are laughing at you behind closed doors.He said, “By now, it must be obvious to those who campaigned against PMB in 2015 on the assumption that he’s a Northern/Muslim jihadist that they were scammed.“But the greatest scam now is that these ‘Southern/Christian warriors’ are now searching for a Northern/Muslim candidate for 2019.“The defection of Akpabio has dented the crude anti-North/ Muslim sentiments and lies by which the PDP has continued to hold the South/South and South/East to ransom since 2015.“That strategy will soon collapse entirely as they will also put a Northern Muslim on the ballot in 2019,” he added.