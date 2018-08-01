Delta PDP Chair, Esiso Condemns Impeachment Galore, Says “Nigeria Is Descending Into Autocracy”

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Peoples’ Democratic Party [PDP] Chairman, Barr Kingsley Esiso has condemned the recent impeachment galore and what the party termed repression of the opposition in the country describing it as an assault on the nation’s democracy.

Speaking today [31-07-18] in Asaba during the PDP stakeholders’ meeting attended by top government functionaries including Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, National and State Houses of Assembly members, Political office holders and top party stalwarts, Barr. Esiso said that the country was descending into full blown autocracy.

“PDP has become the party of choice for Nigerians as the Federal Government through its actions has decided to turn democracy on its head and descended into autocracy, more defections are coming even in Delta State”, he said, adding that the fever is catching up with the opposition in the state.

Chief Esiso informed Party faithful that PDP National Executive Council has approved the process for the Party primaries and National Convention beginning from August through October, 2018.

He stated that there would not be any imposition of candidates for any position, and assured party faithful that there would be free and fair party primaries at all levels.

“As a party, we will conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable primaries, we want to win in every constituency, we will field only popular candidates who will emerge through free fair primaries”.

The party chairman appealed to aspirants to ensure a peaceful violent-free process leading to the primaries stating that aspirants should be sure of their chances before joining the race.