Burutu Oil Community Cries Out Over Infrastructural, Environmental Rots

LAGOSAUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Eseimogbene community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State Tuesday drew the attention of all tiers of government in the country and multinational oil companies to their sufferings and to the condition of the primary school in the locality.

A leader of the community, Cleric Alaowei Esq, made the plea on behalf of the community when our correspondent visited the place.

He disclosed that since the establishment of Eseimogbene community in 1976, they have got no attention from the government.

Alaowei said the oil bearing community had over the years contributed money to build structures for the school despite the presence of multinational oil companies in the area.

According to him,”In 2002, Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in recognition of host Community status, built a four room teacher’s quarters for the people with corrugated iron roofing sheet.

“At present, Beinmo Primary School, Eseimogbene has neither classroom nor teachers’ quarters to accommodate staff and pupils of the school. This is in addition to the dearth of basic social amenities that are virtually lacking in the community.

“The people drink from the water they defecate, while the community is seasonally submerged by flood from July to November each year.

“There is no healthcare centre even in the nearest communities. Therefore, people have to paddle a sick person or a woman in labour from the community to far away Bomadi town in Bomadi LGA of Delta State before such persons are admitted to hospital.

“This ugly situation has cost the community many preventable deaths due to lack of healthcare centre.”

The legal practitioner noted that the impact of explorative and exploitative activities of oil companies have completely destroyed the biodiversity of the community as well as rendered the people to live in squalor and abject poverty.

Our source learnt that the community has a voting population of about 500 persons but they are lumped in just one electoral unit.

Alaowei maintained that governments at all levels, private individuals, multinational oil companies, international donors and other relevant agencies should urgently look into the debilitating plight of Eseimogbene people.

“This is a typical story of the Niger Delta communities in the swampy creeks of the oil rich region. The pictures below are showing the pitiable conditions of this ancient Community being neglected by successive governments.”