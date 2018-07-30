2019: Tuedor Jackson Declares Plans To Develop Sapele Constituency

Share This





















CHILD EDUCATION

The Good book says “Train up a child in the way he should go so that when he is old he will not depart from it”. It is true to say that the first few formative years of a child are the most important. Statistics showed that a child can become a genius if shown or taught complex things at a young age. A child has the capacity to speak five different languages before he is seven years old. My administration will focus on the training, educating and tutoring of these kids in their formative years so as to imbibe, teach and grow them in a manner that will be beneficial to the society and the creation of such laws that will enable the betterment of child education. Do not train a child to learn by force or harshness; but direct them to it by what amuses their minds, so that you may be better able to discover with accuracy the peculiar bent of the genius of each.

TECHNOLOGY

We live in an era of technological development at the age of self reliance. People will be paid not according to their time, but how efficient they can be with the skills that they have. It is this requisite skill that technology brings to the table and we can increase the productivity of the youths in Sapele by creating legacy projects and digitalizing the polity which would aid everyone to achieve their full potentials in this jet age. It is simply said that if you do not use the computer, the computer will use you. And like Bill Gates said, “”The intersection of law, politics, and technology is going to force a lot of good thinking”. My administration will fervently pursue the creation of enabling law to help the polity develop, embrace and make good use of information technology which will go a long way to change the people of Sapele for the better.

WEALTH CREATION BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

We underrate ourselves when we do not know what we are capable of. Each of us is born with God given abilities to make things better but sadly the problem is not that some people aim too high and miss, but that most people aim too low and hit. They settle for less. Education is the key and information is the door. The difference between a wealthy and the poor is information and these information are found in wealth creation business opportunities which are everywhere only if you look close enough. I will create an enabling environment for the average Safarian to change their poverty mindset, learn new skills and create wealth for themselves and their family from using these skills to instead of begging for crumbs and undue loyalty because a man is hungry. We all can be self sufficient and self reliant if we choose to change our mindset, learn and be free from hand-outs by our leaders who ought to be a servant of the people. I leave you with the words of Maya Angelou.. “You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people will be willing to pay you for it.” All these I hope to achieve when voted into political power with the help of God and you all my dear Safarians.

MY CREED

I choose not to be a common man. It is my right to be uncommon if I can. I seek opportunity … not security. I do not wish to be a kept citizen, humble and dull by having the State look after me. I want to take the calculated risk, To dream and to build, to fail and to succeed. I refuse to barter incentive for a dole. I prefer the challenges of life to the guaranteed existence and the thrill of fulfillment to the stale calm of Utopia. I will not trade freedom for beneficence nor my dignity for a handout. I will never cower before any master, nor bend to any threat. It is my heritage to stand erect, proud and unafraid. To think and act for myself, to enjoy the benefit of my creations and to face the world boldly and say: “This, with God’s help, I have done.” This is what it means to be an Entrepreneur.

It’s our time to shine. #Not2Young2Lead# #Destined4Greatness# #YouthfulTakeOver# It’s to bring about the promulgation of laws that will aid the legacy projects which we plan to create in the state. My manifesto is the proliferation of technology. Just as Egypt was known as the cradle of civilization, Sapele can be known as the home of technologically savvy individuals, systems and a hub where youths can re-orient themselves, dream dreams and achieve them with the help of constituted authority. All it needs is to create this mindset and educating the populace on the pioneer ways in which we can do the essential things in a modern manner using technology as a driving force. Legacy projects are projects created to outlast the creators and even the government for the good of all and sundry. The world is changing and we need to change with it.

MY PROFILE

I was born bred and brought up in Sapele. I was born as a twin with my sister, Ejiro Akinyomi (Nee Tuedor) as first fruits into the house of Barr C.O.Tuedor and Mrs Patience Tuedor. My first bite of education was Atakara school at the Faith Nursery and Pry Schools where I learned the basics of early tender realisation. Ufuoma primary school was next and there I met and made friendships with different individuals which went on to sharpen my life of education, dedication and service. At Primary level, I proceeded to NEPA Staff School and was one of the early students to enrol in the Primary six common entrance after getting a double promotion from primary 4 to 6 stemming from a stellar performance in the examinations.

I attended the Federal Government College Warri, Delta state where a lot of discipline and life lessons were learnt and imbibed in me. I gained admission to Delta State University,Abraka to study Political Science after scoring 289 in JAMB. With the burning desire to be a lawyer, I was released to study law from 100 level when I need a year to graduate as in Political Science. I became the President the then LAWSA (Law Students Association) in the faculty of Law in Oleh Campus where I united Oleh campus with the national body of all law students hence the name was changed from LAWSA to LAWSAN till date.

I was also the first President who organized an award ceremony for the then leaders of the state amongst whom are Chief Amori, Senator Omo-agege, Chief Charles Obule and the Late Sen. Pius Ewherido (RIP).

After numerous successful cases and legal practise with the EFCC, Courts and private companies, I went on to become a member of the ACFE (Association of Certified Fraud Examiners) and used this new found knowledge to extend researches far and near to the United Kingdom and USA respectively.

I travelled to the USA to bag honours as Blockchain expert and I am currently the founding partner of Emperors’ Capital Inc. This company recently registered in the USA. I am happily married with a son, Isioghene Z. A. Tuedor.

COURAGE

My passion and zeal to serve and lead my people to a better life has given me the courage to seek elective office to a position which befits my legal existence hence it is foolhardy to argue that the office of the Delta State House of Assembly should not be occupied by a vibrant, energetic, intelligent and well travelled Lawyer like myself knowing full well that, that is a house where laws are created. I believe that I can make the difference, be the agent of a better change and can create multiple streams of income to better the polity of Sapele people if given the opportunity to lead.

MESSAGE

Now is the time to put tribalism aside, now is the time to put party aside and lift the veil in order to focus on the personality. I do not know of any other person who can do a better job than me as our representative in the DTHA come 2019. I will bring innovations, create opportunities and evolve legacy projects which will put to shame the excuses of former representative in this good office. I am the beacon of light for the youths who seek a better life, for our children whom we hope will enjoy a better life than we have now and the old, whom are filled him the knowledge and experience needed to do better.

It is time to rally round Barr TAJ as I am fondly called in Sapele and lets for once make the right decision to vote the right candidate. Or do you want to receive 1k, 2k or even 4k on election date to vote so you can suffer another four years of hunger, suffering and farmine? Go get your PVC’s and let us do the right thing and vote for Barr TAJ. Like and join our page on facebook at TAJ4DTHA2019 SAFI for further updates. This election will be like no other seen in Sapele and the people will say of a truth, TAJ is the man for the job.