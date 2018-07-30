How Amnesty Programme Aid Fuel Production To 2.2m Barrel Per Day

Share This





















By Barr. Mary Oyibocha –AgbajohTo resolve the problem, the Federal Government took proactive steps to tackle unrest in the Niger Delta by proclamation of Amnesty programme in June 25th, 2009 during late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration by granting unconditional amnesty to militants who lay down their arms and setting up rehabilitation camps to reintegrate them into societyThe proclamation of amnesty programme no doubt led to a reduction in the incidence of oil facility vandalism and attacks on oil workers. This is as a result of the empowerment of the ex-militants through vocational and academicals training in higher institutions both in Nigeria and overseas countries. Thus, the relative peace in the area provided a platform for developmental activities to be carried out unhindered. This has resulted in Nigeria being able to meet OPEC quota of 2.2mllion barrel fuel per day in 2018.Laying emphasis on the aforementioned achievements, the current Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo equally affirmed that the success of Presidential Amnesty programme in the Niger Delta region has resulted in Nigeria being able to meet OPEC quota of 2.2 million barrel of fuel per day.Dokubo who made the revelation recently in Lagos during a stakeholders meeting with leaders of the Niger Delta region recalled that the situation got so bad that on a particular day in 2008, Nigeria was only able to produce 700,000 barrels of crude oil.The Amnesty Boss explained that owing to the success of the amnesty programme, Nigeria is now able to meet its current OPEC quota of 2.2 million barrels per day.He expressed gratitude to ex-agitators in Niger Delta who have continued to keep the peace in accordance with the pact they entered with the Federal government after accepting the offer of amnesty.“I am not saying that the situation has attained perfection or eldorado of sorts, I am only saying that the situation would have been far worse in the region and of course for the economy of our dear country if amnesty programme was not introduced to empower the people of Niger Delta region,” the Amnesty Boss observed.He called on the people of Niger Delta to take advantage of the programme to empower themselves, stressing that if not properly followed, it will cause the demise of the region.He announced in appreciation one of the oversee beneficiary,a young girl Onesirosan Agbajoh who went through the Amnesty Program and made First Class in law in University of San Francisco (USF) California and she has been called to the California Bar. He, however advised that many other training will be done locally but students undergoing professional programmes will still be sent abroad.According to him, “If we do not use this Amnesty Programme to empower ourselves, it will eventually kill us. The benefit is for the Niger Delta people. Some persons want to be permanent Amnesty holder. We have fought very hard for this. We will not let them misuse this opportunity.“What we generally regard as the Amnesty Programme today is just one component, that is the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration, DDR, aspect of a four pronged package that originally constituted the Presidential Amnesty Programme as conceived between the late 2009 and early 2010.“The amnesty office that I inherited is saddled with only one component of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which is the DDR of 30,000 ex-agitators enlisted in the Amnesty programme.”“Before I assumed office, the disarmament and demobilisation of the ex-agitators had been completed in three phases. I am however, privileged to continue with the very critical reintegration phase of the programme.“The reintegration phase largely entails providing the ex-agitators with either vocational training or formal education. Of course, there is also the re-insertion part of reintegration, which entails adding processes of returning already Trained Ex-agitators to civil society. The quickest way to achieve this is through provision of jobs to already Trained Delegates.“I constituted a committee to go through the handover note and departmental briefs that I received from my predecessor with a view to sculpting a work plan to retool the programme and make it more impactful to the direct beneficiaries, the ex-agitators and the Niger Delta at large.“Out of the 30,000 persons enlisted in the presidential Amnesty Programme, 11,297 persons are still in the queue, waiting to be placed in either vocational training facilities or sent to tertiary institutions for formal education.“My work is about reintegration, there are a lots of people that have not been reintegrated into the program that is my key job to bring in people so that they can get skilled required and get jobs.” I have appointed people who are good in data and I believe that they are going to do the best and by next month they will remove all those that are not part of the data.”He stated that for further inclusion to be made possible, it will require budgetary provision and Presidential approval. He also dislosed that liason offices will be created across all the States of the region, stressing that his mission right now is to ensure re-integration of ex-agitators to be self sustainable through training retraining and empowerment.

Barr. Mary Oyibocha –Agbajoh writes from Abuja