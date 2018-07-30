Delta Central APC Leaders Reassure Emerhor O’tega Of Their Unflinching Support

Share This





















By Young ErhiurhoroThe vote of confidence was passed on Olorogun Emerhor when leaders/elders and stakeholders of APC in the senatorial district paid him a solidarity visit in his Evwreni country home. The vote of confidence according to the leaders/elders of the party was passed on the political icon as a result of his (Emerhor’s) sterling leadership qualities in building the APC to the standard it is in the state.Addressing the crowds of politicians that gathered during the solidarity visit, Chief (Hon.) Andrew Ogheneaga Orugbo from Udu local government area said, “On behalf of the Delta central senatorial district of our great and unshakeable party, APC, we hereby passed vote of confidence on our leader in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor for the leadership qualities he has been displaying in building the party in Delta state .“Indeed, the Urhukpe of Evwreni Kingdom has proved to be a trusted and worthy leader in APC. We want to also reassure him of our support at all times. Since he is there for us, we are here for him. We will never disappoint him any day. Again, we want to appeal to those that are aggrieved in the party one way or the other in the state here to embrace peace and kindly accept the reconciliation process put in place by the party’s national leadership and concerned APC members in Delta state. We the leaders and elders from Delta central are equally behind the peace initiative and the reconciliation process. Our major goal and focus is to unseat this evil ridden cult of a party in the state comes 2019.”Speaking in the same vein, another APC chieftain and leader, Chief Simeon Ohwofa from Uwheru Ward in Ughelli North LGA thanked all APC faithfuls that are following the parts of truth and justice.“My people, we can’t allow anybody to break up the party that we all laboured to build in this state even in those perilous times in Nigerian politics. We are appealing to them to accept the peace process. We reject ridicule from any other party in the state. We must win Delta state!” Chief Ohwofa said.Responding, the host and recipient of the vote of confidence, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor commended the leaders/elders and all the members of APC in Delta central for considering him worthy to passed vote of confidence on him.“I’m overwhelmed for this solidarity visit. It shows I’m not fighting this fight for myself alone. I don’t even know that the little efforts I’m contributing to the party is being noticed by you. The APC as a party needs to create positive changes in government especially in our state here. This is the reason we want to come in to take over the state. This is our political struggle. Therefore, any political ideology or thought of that old party still resonating in the minds of some of our members must be discarded by them. To me, I’m a man of light and peace. We are not doing anything in the secret,” he stated.Amongst those that went on the solidarity visit were AVM Frank Ajobene (Rtd), Chief S. G. O Kovwo, Chief Simeon Ohwofa, Chief (Hon.) Andrew Orugbo, Sir Godwin Ohwoekevwo, Chief Malachi Orode, Prince Sam Kohwo, Chief Joseph Akporido, Prince Akpedafe Edewor, Chief Paul Akivie, Hon. T. Tuoyo, Chief Philip Eyagomare and Dr. Wilson Odafe.Others were Chief Greg Atori, Chief Dr. Chris Obiuwevwi Ominimini, Prince Ochuko Kumane, Deaconess Igho Akpode, Hon. O’Connel Obuomah, Chief Paul Ovieba, Elder Dan. Ajoboefe, Chief Andrew Obruche and host of others too numerous to mention.