Activist Drags Delta Court Officials To ICPC For Allegedly Demanding N500,000 Bribe

Share This























LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Child rights activist, Comrade Ighorhiowhunu Aghogho has told the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, that some officials of the Delta State Customary Court of Appeal allegedly demanded the sum of N500,000 bribe “orally” from him, to transfer a case between him and one Engr. Odeseneka Gabriel from the Customary Court I, Isiokolo to Court II, Abraka in Ethiope-East Local Government Area.

The case with suit number: EEACCI/5T/18, was initially transferred from Abraka to Isiokolo based on a pending petition written by Aghogho against the President of the Customary Court which is yet to be investigated by the President of the Court of Appeal.

Court officials fingered in the matter include: the Director of Court, Mr. Monday Dibie as well as the Chief Registrar of the Court.

In a petition signed and made available to our correspondent, Aghogho tendered a text message indicating bank details of the suspected court official.

Aghogho insisted that the court official allegedly made the demand of the said sum from him after his petition to transfer the case to Court II.

According to him, “The Director of Court, Mr. M.Dibie has earlier sent me his account details through his mobile number 08037462181 with sms message as follows: ‘Eco Bank plz, Asaba Branch, Acct Name:Dibie Monday, Acct no.2542037666’ demanding orally for the sum of N500,000.00 he spent transferring the said case from the Ethiope East Area Customary Court II Abraka based on the petition written by me dated 14/12/17”.

Aghogho explained that he bluntly refused to pay the said sum into the Court official’s account details he (court official) provided because he does not give bribe.

Aghogho called on the ICPC to investigate the court officials mentioned in his petition

with a view to eradicating corruption from the nation’s judicial system by judiciary workers.

When contacted by our correspondent, the Director of Court, Mr. Monday Dibie did pick up calls and also failed to respond to text messages sent across to him.

The Chief Registrar also did not pick his calls as it kept transferring calls to another member.