2019: Keyamo Urges Nigeria Clerics To Stay Clear Of Politic

Keyamo, speaking against some inflammatory statements being made by some clerics, urged the religious leaders to stick to their original role of bridge-builders in the society rather than seeking political power.The renowned lawyer made the statement in a tweet posted on his official handle condemning some divisive speeches by religious leaders as the country inches to the election in 2019.This is coming at a time when the founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo and the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka criticised Buhari’s administration, prophesying impending doom in the country over killings.The tweet read: “Instead of sticking to their original role of bridge-builders in society, some leaders of religious & tribal groups have strayed far into politics that they now see themselves as power brokers.“Let’s remind them of their original role by shunning their hateful political messages.”