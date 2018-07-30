Asaba 2018: Delta Secondary School Students Get Free Tickets To Watch Athletic Events
LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As a way of encouraging athletics in schools in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has purchased tickets for secondary school students in the state to watch events at the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship, taking place next week in Asaba.
Breaking the news to newsmen in Asaba, the chairman of the mobilization committee for the championships, Itiakpo Ikpokpo Constantine said the gestureof the Governor was to further encourage young Deltans to take to sports, as well as develop athletics in schools.
The Delta ALGON chairman while commending the Governor for the gesture, called on Deltans to emulate the Governor by purchasing tickets to watch Africa’s finest athletics stars compete for honours in Asaba.