6 SARS Officers Arrested In Warri For Extorting N40,000 From Twin Brothers

LAGOS JULY 25TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Behind Bars Rights Initiative (BBI) officials has facilitated the arrest of Six SARS officers led by Inspector Monday Asemota for allegedly extorting N40,000 from twin brothers Mark and Martins who were on their to NYSC Camp.

The officers were detained and charge for Misconduct and Official Corruption by IGP Xsquad.

Urhobotoday gathered that the SARS officers arrested Mark and Martins while they were travelling to Warri from Abraka, Delta State.

“Their vehicle was stopped and they were asked to submit their phone for searching. The officers threatened to detained them in police cell for refusing to give consent. They seized their phones, searched their bag and discovered N70,000. The officers took them to a petrol station, counted N30,000 and handed over to them. The boys pleaded but were ignored.

“They immediately Informed BBI Intervention Squad (BBIS) and the officers were tracked in Ekpan Police station Warri. The N40,000 was refunded to BBI team who reported the case to IGP Xsquad, Delta State Police command and they immediately sent their men to Ekpan Police station.

“The officers were consequently invited for interview and when asked if they extorted money from Mark and Martins, they said YES,” Gwamnishu Emefiele Harrison, Director -General of Ex Awaiting Trial Prisoner, revealed.