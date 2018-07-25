Unknown Assailants Kill Ughelli Youth Leader, Stab Wife’s Private Part

Share This





















Our source revealed that Ejiro Ikpikpini was gruesomely murdered in the early hours of Sunday, July 22, by yet to be identified persons at his residence in Oguori Street, Uloho-Venue, Ughelli a day after he was appointed by elders and leaders of the community to oversee the collection of proceeds from revenues paid by traders trading at the Ughelli main market, hence those previously in charge could not be trusted due to poor remittance of proceeds to the community treasury.Our source who alleged that his murder may not be unconnected with his recent appointment said on that faithful night, the bandits assessed the deceased youth chairman apartment through a tiny opening created by the assailants by cutting and bending some rods in the metal protector of his bathroom window.“After gaining entrance into his apartment, they tied him up before clubbing and stabbing him severally until he gave up the ghost,” our source revealed, adding that the dare-devil assassins also made attempt to rape the victim’s wife, whom they stripped naked before changing their minds but not sparing her as she was stabbed in her private parts.Meanwhile, the police in Ughelli has swung into action and some arrests has already been made.