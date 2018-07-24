Naval Personnel, Two Others Nabbed For Stealing Tompolo’s Property Worth N3bn

Share This





















The properties were part of those confiscated by the Federal Government in 2015 over an alleged conspiracy and conversion of the sum of N119 billion belonging to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) by Tompolo and his agents.The properties, which were under the guard of the naval personnel at the “Tompolo’s Yard” near the Chevron Clinic, in Edjeba Community, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, were alleged to have been sold secretly by the naval personnel guarding it until they were arrested Sunday evening.It was gathered that the Police under the watch of CSP Kelvin Zuokumor of the ‘A’ Division, in Warri, caught the suspects in the act while taking away some of the items in the yard including a transformer.It was learnt that the suspects had brought in a driver of a Mercedez Benz Self-loader and his conductor to evacuate the items from the yard around 7:00 p.m, on Sunday, July 22, when they were rounded up by the police following a tip-off.The suspects, who were identified as Lance Corporal Usman Shaibu, Staff Sergeant P. O. Ekon and Sergeant L. S. Elijah had successfully loaded the items in the vehicle with registration number, EDO XE 763 BEN when the police swooped on them.However, two of the naval men simply identified as Staff Sergeant Ekong and Sergeant Elijah escaped from police arrest, leaving Lance Corporal Usman Shaibu with the two others civilians named as Okugbe Lucky, the truck driver and his conductor, Chime Chukwukto to their fates.Investigation revealed that the arrest was made possible based on intelligence report from police sources who had observed the movement of heavy duty equipment from the location to an unknown destination for a while now.When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa confirmed the report saying, “the naval personnel is in our custody”.He, however, said that investigation is ongoing on the incident, saying that the police was liaising with the Nigerian Navy on the matter but reiterated that the arrest is true. “Yes. It’s confirmed the arrest of a Naval Personnel. But he is in our custody”.The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Delta, Commodore, Ibrahim Dewu said the Navy was yet to confirm the incident and promised to get back to our correspondent but never did as at press time.•Excerpted from a Daily Sun report