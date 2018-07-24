Delta APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Calls For ceasefire, Fixes Peace Meeting For Today

Share This























LAGOS JULY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has called for a meeting of the leaders of the two factions. The meeting be hosted by the National Chairman and the Minister of State, Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, is to hold in Abuja on Tuesday.

One of the invitee for the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinted that the national chairman called for a truce following a series of litigations and counter litigations that has arose from the congresses and the fight for the party structure. The meeting is targeted at finding a political solution to the logjam.

It would be recalled that the two tendencies in the party headed by the state party leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and Ogboru/Omo-Agege had been on a battle of supremacy on who controls the structure of the party in the state.

According to the source, “the national chairman having listened to other leaders within and outside the state, decided to play the role of a big father by hearing from both sides and finding a way of settling the issue in a win-win situation for both sides.

“He knows that winning Delta is a most and to win Delta, we must bring every stakeholder to the table, so, it’s going to be an all embracing reconciliation and Delta APC would come out stronger because both parties also are open for dialogue.