Delta APC Leadership Crisis Deepens As Emerhor’s Faction Takes To Street Protest

The factional APC Chairman, Delta Central, Egbewa Egbedafe during the rally told Channels Television that, “Chief Cyril Ogodo who leads the state working committee is the one we are standing for. We are solidly behind him.”Delta State APC Chieftain, Ovie Omo Agege, however, noted that there are some issues that must be resolved before the matter can be addressed.“It is imperative that certain issues be cleared. The biggest one is the embarrassment that was caused by the other side, at Eagles Square when Mr President was giving his speech. We felt very embarrassed and that such behaviour is very unbecoming,” Omo Agege said.The crisis deepens as Jones Erue was sworn in recently by the new National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole. This occurred weeks after the Ogodo factional executive was sworn in by the immediate past national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.However, security operatives have taken over the secretariat as there are speculations that two factions claiming leadership of the party may clash at the Secretariat.