Cultists Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl As Part Of Initiation In Sapele

DSP Andrew Aniamaka, Delta State Police Command spokesman, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Asaba,said “the girl was lured into the bush by the cultists where she was raped in the process of being initiated into their group.“We are on the trail of the suspects; we will arrest them no matter their hiding place; we are working with other security agencies to bring them to book, the girl had been taken to the hospital for treatment, and investigation is ongoing.”It was gathered that the victim, who ostensibly couldn’t contain the shame, told her parents all that happened after she was let off the hook by the cultists.An insider who did not want his names in the print, told journalists “the girl is still a student of one of the secondary schools in the town.”Sources said cases of rape by the rampaging rapists who operates as cultists, have been rising in the past nine months, and had unsettled residents of the town who have called on the police to ensure the perpetrators were brought to book.