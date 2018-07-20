Delta APC Crisis Worsen As Police Seal Asaba Party Secretariat

Share This























LAGOS JULY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Delta State Chapter has taking different dimension as Delta State police stepped in to prevent blood bath by sealing the premise of the party headquarters at Asaba,Delta State ahead of today’s inauguration of the state exco members and Local Government Area exco members, loyal to the Prophet Jones Erue’s faction.

Our reporter’s fact-finding mission at the party’s state Secretariat registered the presence of men and officers of the police force.

Attempts by our reporter to secure an interview from the officers met a brick wall as the officers politely turned down our questions.

Reluctantly, an officer who spoke briefly to our reporter, just said their team was stationed there to maintain peace, save lives and properties here, that was all from our friendly police officer.

Another source confirmed that the pro-Chief Ogboru led faction was supposed to gain entrance into the party as authentic party leaders but were denied access into the office.

A brief engagement with a local government area exco member of the party, loyal to Prophet Erue faction maintained that it wad their faction that invited the intervention of the police.

Another pro-Erue supporter affirmed that they are confident that their event will still hold, as they are sure that their faction’s leadership will mobilize more security operatives so that their function can hold.

He also maintained that their faction’s proactive action was predicated upon the premise that they were hinted that the Chief Ogodo led faction has perfected plans to use political thugs to disrupt their function.

Our leadership is democratic and believe in peaceful political engagement, hence, the invitation for police intervention, our source hinted.

Some party faithful were seen hanging around the party Secretariat, ready to cash into unfolding realities as time rolls forth.