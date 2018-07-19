Our Priority Is To Sack PDP Non-Performing Govt – Delta APC Faction

Share This























LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY0-The Delta State factional chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said dislodging the “non-performing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Ifeanyi Okowa is its utmost priority.

The party made this known on Wednesday through its factionalChairman, Cyril Ogodo, during its maiden expanded state Executive Committee meeting held at the party’s state Secretariat in Asaba.

“What is upper most for the party at this point is how to dislodge the non-performing and corrupt PDP government in the state come 2019,” Ogbodo said.

While acknowledging the existence of an APC faction that conducted parallel congresses in the state and claimed legitimacy through a contentious court consent judgement, he noted that the duly elected Exco was not party to such judgement.

Ogodo used the opportunity to thank party faithful and stakeholders for standing firm in the face of the many challenges faced by the party during the recent congresses, saying his Exco was poised to work to reconcile and unite all aggrieved party members, adding that “Delta State must be rescued in 2019, this is not negotiable.” he concluded.

The state leader of the party, O’tega Emerhor, briefed (SEC) members on the state of affairs of the party and congratulated Ogodo and his executives for their success at the congresses and for their successful swearing-in.

He added that the new National Chairman of the party was being misled, which enabled the Ogboru/Omo-Agege group to obtain an alleged fraudulent consent judgement.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a man of truth and integrity and having now found out the truth about the fraudulent consent judgement, he will never support it. The Chairman, along the Presidency have mandated Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to bring all groups together to achieve unity and peace in the party,” he said.